North America Smart Home Gym Equipment Market Size, Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2026

North America smart home gym equipment market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). One of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market is increasing obesity among people. With the changing lifestyle, food habits, and hectic working hours, the obesity rate is rising significantly in North America. In such scenario, the smart home gym equipment is experiencing high adoption across the region. Additionally, the smart gym equipment is also enabled with various advanced features due to the integration of IoT and artificial intelligence. Therefore, with the high awareness regarding the IoT and Artificial Intelligence coupled with the high internet penetration, the smart home gym equipment market will grow significantly in North America during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the region has a strong presence of various domestic as well as global players. These players are continuously updating and expanding their product portfolio with new and innovative solutions. For instance, In September 2020, Peloton launched two new products for its home smart gym products line, the Bike+, and the Tread. The new exercise bike joins as the premium version of Peloton’s original stationary cycle while the Tread is the new entry-level treadmill product of the company. The Bike+ has a 23.8? rotating, HD resolution touchscreen display, and one-tap contactless integration.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By Product Type

o By Distribution channel

Countries Covered-

o US

o Canada

Competitive Landscape- Garmin Ltd., Life Fitness, Peloton Interactive, Inc., Nautilus, Inc., Technogym SpA, BH Fitness, JAXJOX (Zinctex Inc.),

North America Smart home gym equipment Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Treadmills

Cycling Machines

Rowing Machines

Others (Virtual Fitness Trainer & walking peddles)

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

North America Smart Home Gym Equipment Market Report Segment

United States

Canada

