Global Smart Home Gym Equipment Market Size, Growth and Industry Report To 2020-2026

The global smart home gym equipment market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The integration of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and the internet of things (IoT) is increasing the popularity of smart home gym equipment thus driving the market. The smart gym equipment is making exercising more convenient, easier, comfortable, and entertaining at home. Additionally, the increasing number of people valuing health is also driving the adoption of smart home gym equipment across the globe. Smart home gym equipment also enables fitness freaks to have their personalized fitness plan.

Moreover, the outbreak of the COVID-19 has significantly changed the scenario of gyming all across the globe. People are preferring to stay and exercising at home instead of at the gym. The preference for gym equipment integrated with instructions and online classes that can be followed at home has also increased significantly during the pandemic. Companies are also innovating with their products to offer such services. Some of the major also offering streaming services include Tempo Interactive Inc., Icon Health & Fitness, Inc., JAXJOX (Zinctex Inc.), Tonal Systems, Inc., Peloton Interactive, Inc., and many more.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected region and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Smart home gym equipment Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Treadmills

Cycling Machines

Rowing Machines

Others (Virtual Fitness Trainer & walking peddles)

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Global Smart Home Gym Equipment Market Report Segment

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

