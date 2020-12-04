Location Analytics Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The Location Analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period 2019-2025. The Data Bridge Market Research Report for Fintech Blockchain Market provides analysis and insights on various factors that are expected to become widespread during the forecast period, while their impact on the market growth.

Location analysis refers to a business intelligence (BI) process that is applied to gain insights from geographic or location-based data. This allows businesses and organizations to merge 3D data with existing BI data across industries.

The major players covered in the location analytics market report are Google LLC, Precisely, IBM, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle, Microsoft, Tomtom International BV, HEXAGON, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Galigeo, Purple Innovation LLC, HERE, ALTERYX Inc., Indooratlas Ltd., CARTO, Tibco Software Inc., PLACEIQ, Ascend Cloud Solutions, Maplarge, Hardcastle GIS among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Location Analytics Market segmentation:

By component:

Solutions

Services

By solution:

Geocoding and reverse geocoding

Data integration and ETL

Reporting and visualization

Thematic mapping and spatial analysis

Others (DBMS and socio-demographic data).

By service:

Consulting

Integration and deployment

Support and maintenance

By location type:

Outdoor location

Indoor location

By application:

Risk management

Emergency response management

Customer experience management

Remote monitoring

Supply chain planning and optimization

Sales and marketing optimization

Location selection and optimization

Others (predictive asset management and inventory management)

By vertical:

Retail

Manufacturing

Government and defense

Media and entertainment

Transportation and logistics

Energy and utilities

Telecom and it

Healthcare

Tourism and hospitality

Banking and financial services

Insurance

Real estate

Education

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Location Analytics Market Report

What was the Location Analytics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Location Analytics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Location Analytics Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

