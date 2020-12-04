Location Analytics Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The Location Analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period 2019-2025. The Data Bridge Market Research Report for Fintech Blockchain Market provides analysis and insights on various factors that are expected to become widespread during the forecast period, while their impact on the market growth.
Location analysis refers to a business intelligence (BI) process that is applied to gain insights from geographic or location-based data. This allows businesses and organizations to merge 3D data with existing BI data across industries.
Location Analytics Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/location-analytics-market/37963/#ert_pane1-0
The major players covered in the location analytics market report are Google LLC, Precisely, IBM, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle, Microsoft, Tomtom International BV, HEXAGON, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Galigeo, Purple Innovation LLC, HERE, ALTERYX Inc., Indooratlas Ltd., CARTO, Tibco Software Inc., PLACEIQ, Ascend Cloud Solutions, Maplarge, Hardcastle GIS among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Get Sample Copy of Location Analytics Market : https://www.orionmarketreports.com/location-analytics-market/37963/#ert_pane1-1
Location Analytics Market segmentation:
By component:
- Solutions
- Services
By solution:
- Geocoding and reverse geocoding
- Data integration and ETL
- Reporting and visualization
- Thematic mapping and spatial analysis
- Others (DBMS and socio-demographic data).
By service:
- Consulting
- Integration and deployment
- Support and maintenance
By location type:
- Outdoor location
- Indoor location
By application:
- Risk management
- Emergency response management
- Customer experience management
- Remote monitoring
- Supply chain planning and optimization
- Sales and marketing optimization
- Location selection and optimization
- Others (predictive asset management and inventory management)
By vertical:
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Government and defense
- Media and entertainment
- Transportation and logistics
- Energy and utilities
- Telecom and it
- Healthcare
- Tourism and hospitality
- Banking and financial services
- Insurance
- Real estate
- Education
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Location Analytics Market Report
- What was the Location Analytics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
- What will be the CAGR of Location Analytics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Location Analytics Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.orionmarketreports.com/location-analytics-market/37963/#ert_pane1-2
About Us:
Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Reports
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404