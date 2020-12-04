Global Beverage Packaging Market Growth, Share, Trends & Forecast to 2020-2026

The global beverage packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. The key factors that influence the growth of the global beverage packaging market include the surging demand for convenience as well as sustainable packaging solutions amongst the consumers. Continuous changes in the consumer’s preferences encourage the beverage packaging manufacturers to develop innovative and advanced packaging that not only attracts the customer but also keeps the product safe from contamination. Advanced packaging solutions enhance the strength, provides better insulation from heat, provides aroma preservation, and a strong barrier against the moisture.
Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/beverage-packaging-market
Further, with the increasing population of millennials and on the go consumers, there has been a substantial rise in the adoption of packaged food and beverage items. Apart from this, the key manufacturers are also developing active and intelligent packaging solutions. There has also been an upsurge in the demand for small packages such as cans and pouches owing to the easy handling. Besides, the incline towards the premium packaged products supported by the rising disposable incomes is also positively affecting the growth of the global beverage packaging market.
A Full Report of Global Beverage Packaging Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/beverage-packaging-market
Market Coverage
- The market numbers available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Material, By Product, By Beverage
- Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape- Ball Corp., Berry Global, Inc., Mondi Group Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., and Stora Enso Oyj
Global Beverage Packaging Market – Segmentation
By Material
- Glass
- Plastic
- Paper
- Metal
By Product
- Bottles & Jars
- Cans
- Pouches
- Cartons
- Others
By Beverage
- Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Alcoholic Beverages
Global Beverage Packaging Market – Segmentation by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/beverage-packaging-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404