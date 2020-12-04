Global Beverage Packaging Market Growth, Share, Trends & Forecast to 2020-2026

The global beverage packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. The key factors that influence the growth of the global beverage packaging market include the surging demand for convenience as well as sustainable packaging solutions amongst the consumers. Continuous changes in the consumer’s preferences encourage the beverage packaging manufacturers to develop innovative and advanced packaging that not only attracts the customer but also keeps the product safe from contamination. Advanced packaging solutions enhance the strength, provides better insulation from heat, provides aroma preservation, and a strong barrier against the moisture.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/beverage-packaging-market

Further, with the increasing population of millennials and on the go consumers, there has been a substantial rise in the adoption of packaged food and beverage items. Apart from this, the key manufacturers are also developing active and intelligent packaging solutions. There has also been an upsurge in the demand for small packages such as cans and pouches owing to the easy handling. Besides, the incline towards the premium packaged products supported by the rising disposable incomes is also positively affecting the growth of the global beverage packaging market.

A Full Report of Global Beverage Packaging Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/beverage-packaging-market

Market Coverage

The market numbers available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Material, By Product, By Beverage

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Ball Corp., Berry Global, Inc., Mondi Group Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., and Stora Enso Oyj

Global Beverage Packaging Market – Segmentation

By Material

Glass

Plastic

Paper

Metal

By Product

Bottles & Jars

Cans

Pouches

Cartons

Others

By Beverage

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

Global Beverage Packaging Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/beverage-packaging-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404