Global Fat Replacers Market Size, Share, Growth and Report to 2020-2026

The global fat replacers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The key factors that drive the growth of the global fat replacers industry include increased concerns regarding health. As per the CDC, in 2017-18, the prevalence of obesity was 42.4%. The increased prevalence of obesity arises the risk of disorders such as heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer that are some of the leading causes of preventable, premature death. Thus, the increased awareness among the people regarding the health as well as wellbeing is inclining peoples towards the adoption of low-calorie, low-fat, and fat replacers in their foods. This drives the growth of the global fat replacers market over the forecast period.
Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/fat-replacers-market
Obesity is one of the major lifestyle-oriented diseases. An increased number of people are suffering from obesity and have overweight, due to which the consumers are opting for a healthy diet. Fat replacers do not compromise on the taste and quality of the product, due to which it is even adopted in the weigh-loss diet of the consumers. Thus, this has strengthened the demand for low-fat and low-calorie alternatives across several applications including dairy products, bakery & confectionery, frozen products, convenience food, and others. Further, the players are also continuously providing innovative products so as to leverage the customer’s needs and aid in the growth of the global fat replacers market.
A Full Report of Global Fat Replacers Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/fat-replacers-market
Global Fat Replacers Market – Segmentation
By Source
- Protein-Based
- Carbohydrate-Based
- Lipid-Based
By Application
- Food
o Dairy Products
o Bakery & Confectionery
o Processed Meat
o Convenience Food
o Others
- Beverage
Global Fat Replacers Market – Segmentation by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/fat-replacers-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404