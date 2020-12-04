Global Fat Replacers Market Size, Share, Growth and Report to 2020-2026

The global fat replacers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The key factors that drive the growth of the global fat replacers industry include increased concerns regarding health. As per the CDC, in 2017-18, the prevalence of obesity was 42.4%. The increased prevalence of obesity arises the risk of disorders such as heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer that are some of the leading causes of preventable, premature death. Thus, the increased awareness among the people regarding the health as well as wellbeing is inclining peoples towards the adoption of low-calorie, low-fat, and fat replacers in their foods. This drives the growth of the global fat replacers market over the forecast period.

Obesity is one of the major lifestyle-oriented diseases. An increased number of people are suffering from obesity and have overweight, due to which the consumers are opting for a healthy diet. Fat replacers do not compromise on the taste and quality of the product, due to which it is even adopted in the weigh-loss diet of the consumers. Thus, this has strengthened the demand for low-fat and low-calorie alternatives across several applications including dairy products, bakery & confectionery, frozen products, convenience food, and others. Further, the players are also continuously providing innovative products so as to leverage the customer’s needs and aid in the growth of the global fat replacers market.

Global Fat Replacers Market – Segmentation

By Source

Protein-Based

Carbohydrate-Based

Lipid-Based

By Application

Food

o Dairy Products

o Bakery & Confectionery

o Processed Meat

o Convenience Food

o Others

Beverage

Global Fat Replacers Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

