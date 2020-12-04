US Smart Home Gym Equipment Market Size, Growth and Industry Report To 2020-2026

US smart home gym equipment market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period (2020-2026). High health awareness among people is one of the major factors contributing to the smart home gym equipment market growth. The high prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases are also driving the adoption of smart home gym equipment. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 12.7% of the people across the US who are over 15 years old are engaged in cardiovascular equipment activities in 2016.

The high obesity rate is also considered as a significant factor for the adoption of gyming among people in the country. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the obesity rate in the US among females (over 20 years) was 41.9% while it is 43.0% for males in 2018. In addition to this, the outbreak of COVID-19 has induced a longer than expected lockdown across many states in the country. The gym and health clubs are closed and therefore people are turning more towards home gym equipment to stay fit.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By Product Type

o By Distribution channel

Competitive Landscape- Garmin Ltd., Life Fitness, Peloton Interactive, Inc., Nautilus, Inc., Technogym SpA, Xiaomi Corp., BH Fitness, JAXJOX (Zinctex Inc.)

US Smart home gym equipment Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Treadmills

Cycling Machines

Rowing Machines

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

