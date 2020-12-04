Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market is expected to grow from USD 113 million in 2019 to USD 173 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8%

The increase in smartphone penetration is a key driver of the virtual mobile infrastructure market. The rapidly growing use of smartphones and innovations in mobile devices make it easy to integrate and implement enterprise/business solutions on mobile devices. Personal mobile devices are being used for business and corporate needs to improve employee productivity.

Major Players

Trend Micro Inc.

Avast Software Inc.

Sierraware LLC

Nubo Software Limited

Intelligent Waves LLC

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

By End-user Vertical

BFSi

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Telecommunications and IT

Manufacturing

Other End-user Verticals

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Report

1. What was the Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

