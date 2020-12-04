Virtual Power Plant Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Virtual Power Plant Market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21% from 2019 to 2025.

It is an integrated decentralized power plant consisting of decentralized power systems for the purpose of integrating various decentralized energy sources such as virtual power plants, solar PV cells, wind turbines and hydroelectric power plants. In addition, virtual power plants provide efficient power generation even during peak load periods, with the scope to trade or sell power on the trading market.

Key players in the virtual power plant market include ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), EnerNOC, Inc. (U.S.), Comverge (U.S.), Limejump (U.K.) and Flexitricity (U.K.).

By Technology:

Demand Response

Distributed Generation

Mixed Asset

By End-User Application:

Industrial and Commercial

Residential

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Virtual Power Plant industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Virtual Power Plant Market Report

1. What was the Virtual Power Plant Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Virtual Power Plant Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Virtual Power Plant Market was the market leader in 2018?

