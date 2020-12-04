Autonomous Tractor Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The global Autonomous Tractor market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period. Autonomous tractors are also called unmanned tractors. They provide high traction at slow speeds with the help of advanced technologies such as machine vision systems, GPS, which perform agricultural tasks such as tillage, which are called unmanned tractors because they operate without the assistance of a driver, that is, a person. It is designed to allow you to independently observe your position, determine your speed, and avoid obstacles such as animals, people or objects in the field while performing work on the field. To do this, we use GPS and other wireless technologies.

The following players are covered in this report:

Mahindra & Mahindra (India)

Yanmar (Japan)

AGCO (US)

Autonomous Tractor Corporation (US)

Deere (US)

Kubota Corporation (Japan)

CNH (UK)

Autonomous Tractor Market segmentation by Type

Sensor

GPS

Vision system

Others

Autonomous Tractor Market segmentation by Application

Tillage (primary & secondary tillage)

Seed sowing

Harvesting

Others (spraying and fertilizing)

