Virtual Router Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Virtual routers are software that can perform hardware-based (layer-3) IP routing when deployed through COTS hardware. Virtual routing is a form of NFV and offers several advantages over traditional hardware routers in terms of speed, efficiency, CAPEX and OPEX. Using virtual routers reduces the number of physical router requirements, making it easier to manage complex CPE functions in your network.

Virtual Router Market size is expected to grow from USD 86.8 million in 2017 to USD 331.5 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23%

Key Market Players

Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco); Ericsson Inc. (Ericson); Nokia Corporation (Nokia); Juniper Networks, Inc. (Juniper); 128 Technology, Inc. (128 Technology);

Virtual Router Market, By Type

Pre-defined

Custom

Virtual Router Market, By End-User

Service Provider

Telecom

Data Center

Cloud

Enterprises*

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Virtual Router industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Virtual Router Market Report

1. What was the Virtual Router Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR oVirtual Router Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Virtual Router Market was the market leader in 2018?

