Phenylketonuria Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2026

The global phenylketonuria (PKU) treatment market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. A commonly used therapy for the management of PKU is diet therapy. Market players such as Nestlé Health Science are providing medical foods to aid patients with PKU to manage their disease and get the nutrients they need while on a protein-free diet. However, with the growing age, it becomes quite difficult for the patients to maintain their strict diet and the drugs are needed for further control the disease. Kuvan is a common drug for controlling PKU in the form of a tablet and powder solution that is used to lower blood Phe levels in adults and children over a month of age. Moreover, Kuvan can be used alongside a Phe-restricted diet. Besides, various new alternative therapies are being tested and used for phenylketonuria treatment. For instance, gene therapy is being used very widely with the intention to permanently restore PAH expression in the liver and to eliminate the need for special diets.

A surge in the development of new drugs and therapies for the management of PKU has been registered in the recent period. For instance, the scientist is working on the development of new treatment, Syn1618 which is made of bioengineered E. coli bacteria. The medication is designed to work in the gastrointestinal tract by breaking down phenylalanine before it builds up. This medication will allow patients with PKU to eat protein-containing foods. In addition to this, there is an increasing interest in enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) for the treatment of PKU. Two enzyme systems including the PAH enzyme and the Phe-degrading enzyme from plants that is phenylalanine ammonia-lyase (PAL) are being developed for the treatment of PKU. This is expected to significantly impact the growth of phenylketonuria treatment market growth during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period owing to high expenditure on drugs and significant health insurance coverage in the region. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth rate owing to the increasing diagnosis rate of the PKU diseases specially among infants.

Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market- Segmentation

By Drug Type

Kuvan

Playnziq

Others

Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market- Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

American Gene Technologies Inc.

APR Applied Pharma Research s.a.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Censa Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Codexis, Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Co.Ltd.

Erytech Pharma SA

Generation Bio Co.

Homology Medicines, Inc.

Nestlé Health Science

Nutricia Ltd. (Danone S.A.)

Par Pharmaceutical Inc.

Pluvia AS

REGENXBIO Inc.

Retrophin, Inc.

SOMInnovation Biotech, SA

Synlogic, Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

