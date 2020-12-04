Silicon Resin Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The silicon resin market is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The increasing use of silicon resins in a wide range of end-user industries including automotive, building and construction, and personal care & cosmetics among others is one of the major factors to drive the growth of the global silicon resins market. Enhanced thermal stability, weathering resistance, low surface tension, maintaining elasticity at low temperatures, hydrophobicity, surface activity, release, and lubricating properties are some of the key characteristics of silicon resins that make them suitable for use in different industrial application.

The chemical properties of the synthetic resins including high thermal stability in the range 300 to 500°C, mechanical strength, and adhesion to the metals make them suitable fit for the coating of the automotive parts. The coating of the silicon resins facilitates the protection of automobile parts from the corrosion and other damages, hence, doubles the lifetime of the automobile. The growing automobile industry across the globe is creating the demand for silicon resins for the coating purpose, thereby contributing towards the growth of the silicon resins market across the globe.

The dielectric properties of the silicon resin make them suitable for different applications in the electrical & electronic industry, particularly in offering electrical insulation that is exposed to high temperatures and as encapsulating materials for electronic devices. In addition, silicon resins are used for the potting of the circuits that contain delicate components such as ferrites or those with fragile legs. Therefore, the growing electric and electronic industry is expected to make a huge contribution to the growth of the global silicon resin market.

Furthermore, enamels and paints prepared from silicon resin are highly chemically resistant and when pigmented with mineral pigments can withstand temperatures up to 538°C, these characteristics of the silicon resin make them suitable for painting purpose. Silicone resins are blended with alkyd resins for use in exterior paints, usually modified with drying oil. In addition, silicone resins are used for baked finishes, combining the adhesiveness and flexibility of the alkyd with the heat resistance of the silicone. A phenyl ethyl silicone is used for impregnating glass-fiber cloth for electrical insulation and it has about double the insulating value of the ordinary varnished cloth. The growing urbanization, increasing construction activities, and improving the level of living is the key motivators for the growth of the silicon resin market across the globe.

Global Silicon Resins Market Segmentation

By Application

Building & Construction

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Others

Global Silicon Resins Market Segmentation – by region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

