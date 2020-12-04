Hemophilia Market Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The global hemophilia market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The hemophilia market growth is owing to the increasing demand for the prophylactic treatment of hemophilia. In addition to this, the increasing engagement of healthcare professionals, hemophilia treatment centers, as well as hemophilia societies to improve the care of hemophilia patients and their quality of life is also expected to drive the hemophilia market shares. Moreover, the continuous evolving treatment of hemophilia in recent years is also anticipated to propel the growth of the hemophilia market.
In general, the treatment of monogenetic bleeding disorders that is hemophilia A and B was done with the systemic protein replacement therapy. However, in recent years, a variety of diverse molecular medicines, ranging from antibody to gene to RNA therapy are transforming the treatment of hemophilia.
Moreover, the traditional replacement therapy used in the treatment of hemophilia required intravenous infusions of the factors for two to three times a week. While the new therapies in the market with extended half-life products are expected to reduce the frequency of injections. Additionally, multiple gene-editing techniques are under clinical or preclinical investigation for the treatment of hemophilia. Therefore, these new therapies and approaches that are being tested or launched are anticipated to considerably drive the size of the hemophilia industry during the forecast period.
In addition to this, several potential drugs can be used for the treatment of hemophilia are in their trials phase. These potential drugs are anticipated to provide new opportunities for the growth of the hemophilia market upon their market launch. For instance, Fitusiran an RNA-interference drug is in its Phase III trials. It is intended to be once a month injection that can both inhibits antithrombins and promotes the production of thrombin. Fitusiran can be used in both hemophilia A as well as hemophilia B treatment. Moreover, in January 2020 Sangamo Therapeutics has handed over the development of SB-525, (a gene therapy for hemophilia A), to Pfizer Inc. The company will now advance the therapy into Phase 3 clinical trials.
Global Hemophilia Market- Segmentation
By Type
- Hemophilia A
- Hemophilia B
- Others
By Therapy
- Replacement Therapy
- Gene Therapy
- Others
By Product Type
- Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates
- Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates
- Others
Global Hemophilia Market- Segment by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Company Profiles
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Bayer AG
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
- Biotest AG
- Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- GC Pharma (Green Cross Corp.)
- Genentech Inc. (HEMLIBRA)
- Grifols, S.A.
- Kedrion S.p.A
- Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Nektar Therapeutics
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Octapharma AG
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- Spark Therapeutics, Inc.
- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.
