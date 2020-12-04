Hemophilia Market Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The global hemophilia market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The hemophilia market growth is owing to the increasing demand for the prophylactic treatment of hemophilia. In addition to this, the increasing engagement of healthcare professionals, hemophilia treatment centers, as well as hemophilia societies to improve the care of hemophilia patients and their quality of life is also expected to drive the hemophilia market shares. Moreover, the continuous evolving treatment of hemophilia in recent years is also anticipated to propel the growth of the hemophilia market.

In general, the treatment of monogenetic bleeding disorders that is hemophilia A and B was done with the systemic protein replacement therapy. However, in recent years, a variety of diverse molecular medicines, ranging from antibody to gene to RNA therapy are transforming the treatment of hemophilia.

A full report of Hemophilia Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/hemophilia-market

Moreover, the traditional replacement therapy used in the treatment of hemophilia required intravenous infusions of the factors for two to three times a week. While the new therapies in the market with extended half-life products are expected to reduce the frequency of injections. Additionally, multiple gene-editing techniques are under clinical or preclinical investigation for the treatment of hemophilia. Therefore, these new therapies and approaches that are being tested or launched are anticipated to considerably drive the size of the hemophilia industry during the forecast period.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/hemophilia-market

In addition to this, several potential drugs can be used for the treatment of hemophilia are in their trials phase. These potential drugs are anticipated to provide new opportunities for the growth of the hemophilia market upon their market launch. For instance, Fitusiran an RNA-interference drug is in its Phase III trials. It is intended to be once a month injection that can both inhibits antithrombins and promotes the production of thrombin. Fitusiran can be used in both hemophilia A as well as hemophilia B treatment. Moreover, in January 2020 Sangamo Therapeutics has handed over the development of SB-525, (a gene therapy for hemophilia A), to Pfizer Inc. The company will now advance the therapy into Phase 3 clinical trials.

Global Hemophilia Market- Segmentation

By Type

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Others

By Therapy

Replacement Therapy

Gene Therapy

Others

By Product Type

Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates

Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates

Others

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/hemophilia-market

Global Hemophilia Market- Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Baxter International, Inc.

Bayer AG

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Biotest AG

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.



Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GC Pharma (Green Cross Corp.)

Genentech Inc. (HEMLIBRA)

Grifols, S.A.

Kedrion S.p.A

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics

Novo Nordisk A/S

Octapharma AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi SA

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404