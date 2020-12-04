Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Virtualized EPC market is expected to grow from USD 756.4 Million in 2016 to USD 7,975.3 Million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 52%.

vEPC is an advanced mobile core network system that is drawing attention in the field of communications. The ever-expanding user base does not necessarily have a significant impact on the revenue of the sector.

The Virtualized EPC includes companies, such as Affirmed Networks (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei Technologies (China), Mavenir (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Athonet (Italy), Cisco Systems (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Samsung (South Korea)

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premises

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Report

1. What was the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

