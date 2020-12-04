Lipid Disorder Treatment Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

The global lipid disorder treatment market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The altered lipid profiles that generally result from the defects are anticipated to greatly enhance the risk of cardiovascular disease or other complications. The growth of the lipid disorder treatment market is owing to the increasing application of advanced therapies for the correction of altered lipid levels. For instance, gene therapy provides a potential treatment option for monogenic dyslipidemias which a long-term stable cure. Hence, it will significantly drive the global market of lipid disorder treatment. In addition to this, various other molecular approaches such as monoclonal antibodies, antisense oligonucleotides, small-interfering RNAs, and CRISPR-associated 9 (Cas9)-based genome editing are also aiding in the lipid disorder treatment.

Additionally, the recent technological advances have also revolutionized the drug discovery and development for the lipid disorder treatment. For instance, the field of genomics has revolutionized drug discovery and development by providing new novel therapeutic targets to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) as well as other detrimental lipids and lipoproteins. This is anticipated to increase the global lipid disorder treatment industry size.

Moreover, the novel therapeutic platforms such as RNA inhibition are presenting new opportunities to combine robust lipid lowering with infrequent dosing regimens which will aid in introducing therapies with vaccine-like properties. Hence, impacting the lipid disorder treatment market considerably during the forecast period. Furthermore, the recent clinical findings and continuous research in the field of hypolipidemic drugs will also aid in the growth of the lipid disorder treatment market during the forecast period.

Emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, ASEAN, and Nigeria are expected to witness significant growth in the lipid disorder treatment market during the forecast period. Rising CVD cases, rising awareness related to health among people, increasing diagnosis rate, and growing disposable income of the people are some of the major factors for the growth of the market in these emerging economies.

Global Lipid Disorder Treatment Market- Segmentation

By Indication

Hypercholesterolemia

Dysbetalipoproteinemia

Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia

Others

By Product Type

Atorvastatin

Simvastatin

Pravastatin

Rosuvastatin

Lovastatin

Other

By Distribution Channel

Hospital & Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Lipid Disorder Treatment Market- Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Amarin Corp.

Astrazeneca Plc

Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

ESPERION Therapeutics, Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Micelle BioPharma, Inc.

Moderna, Inc.

Novartis AG

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Poxel SA

Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Sanofi SA

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

