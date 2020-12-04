Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The global mouth ulcer treatment market is anticipated to grow with a modest growth rate during the forecast period. Mouth ulcers are painful and make the regular eating and drinking uncomfortable for the people. In addition to this, general factors such as stress & anxiety and hormonal changes can also trigger the mouth ulcer in certain patients. This generates a significant demand for mouth ulcer treatment all across the globe.

As per the World Health Organization, around 67% of the global population has HSV-1 infections (3.7 billion in 2016) under the age of 50 years. Out of this, around 2 billion cases was in Asia Pacific however the percentage share was largest in Africa. In addition, around 13% of global population also have HSV-2 infection all across the globe (491 million in 2016). Generally, oral, and genital herpes infections are asymptomatic. Moreover, mouth ulcers do not specifically require any treatment as they tend to clear up on their own within a week or two. However, the treatment aids in fast recovery and reduces the additional swelling and eases any discomfort. Mouth ulcer treatment is also suggested if they keep coming back or mouth ulcer affects the eating and drinking habit of the patients.

Other than this, there are certain conditions due to which mouth ulcers can be witnessed in a person. Mouth ulcers are also considered as a possible symptom of a viral infection that mainly affects young children, called hand, foot, and mouth disease. Moreover, long-lasting mouth ulcers or which keep coming back in a frequent time period can indicate the sign of mouth cancer. In addition to this, in certain cases, mouth ulcers can be caused as a side effect of chemotherapy or radiotherapy which is known as mucositis. Additionally, certain medications or drugs such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicorandil, and beta-blockers also cause mouth ulcers. Therefore, the increasing chemotherapy or radiotherapy cases coupled with the use of certain medications are anticipated to raise the demand of the mouth ulcer treatment during the forecast period.

Global Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market- Segmentation

By Drug Class

Antimicrobial

Antihistamine

Analgesics

Corticosteroids

Others

By Formulation

Sprays

Mouthwash

Gel

Tablet

Others

Global Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market- Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

