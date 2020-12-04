NTD Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

Global neglected tropical disease (NTD) treatment market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. The surge in the donation from the government as well as non-government organizations for the various drug developments that will be used in the treatment of NTD will fuel the growth of the NTD treatment market. Moreover, the increasing engagement of the pharmaceutical companies in the NTD treatment market is expected to fuel the global market growth.
The new focus on the economic potential of emerging markets is providing an incentive to the pharma companies to promote their brands in these countries. Additionally, several major pharmaceutical companies across the globe are also joining forces with governments and various global health organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) to donate drugs and scientific know-how to help control or wipe NTD from emerging economies. It is expected to drive the NTD treatment industry during the forecast period.
In recent years, there is an improvement in NTD treatment with the emergence of public-private product development partnerships (PDPs). The PDPs are considerably aiding to the collaborative approach for drug discovery which in turn is establishing strong drug development pipelines for NTD treatment. In addition to this, several pharmaceutical companies have also established dedicated research facilities for working closely with PDPs on various drug development activities.
Additionally, various mobile medical teams are providing complete diagnosis and treatment in areas of high endemicity, which are invariably remote. These mobile teams are specially trained and are provided with various equipment to detect the disease and to manage treatment. These mobile medical teams sponsored either by the government or global health organizations. Hence, key activities by the pharmaceuticals companies will provide significant growth to the NTD treatment market in the near future.
Global Neglected Tropical Disease (NTD) Treatment Market- Segmentation
By Disease
- Dengue
- Rabies
- Trachoma
- Buruli ulcer
- Leprosy
- Chagas disease
- Others
By Treatment
- Drugs
- Vaccines
Global Neglected Tropical Disease (NTD) Treatment Market- Segment by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- AbbVie Inc.
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Bayer AG
- CadilaHealthcare Ltd.
- Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd.
- Eisai Co., Ltd.
- Eli Lilly & Co.
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Humanigen, Inc.
- Insud Pharma S.L.U.
- Merck KGaA
- Novartis AG
- Oblita Therapeutics
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi SA
