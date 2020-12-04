Vision Positioning System Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Vision Positioning System is a method of positioning a system that uses optical sensors, ultrasound and image data to help various instruments identify their current location. The advantage of optical sensors is that they can provide the distance information necessary for collision avoidance.

The revenue share of the UAV platform was the largest in 2016 and it is expected to exhibit a CAGR of just over 13% over the forecast period.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Vision Positioning System Market are – DJI (China), Omron Corporation (Japan), Cognex Corporation (U.S.), Sick AG (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Parrot SA (France), Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Europe), Senion AB (Europe), Seegrid Corporation (U.S) among others

Vision Positioning System Market by Component:

Sensors

Camera Systems

Markers

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Vision Positioning System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Vision Positioning System Market Report

1. What was the Vision Positioning System Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Vision Positioning System Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Vision Positioning System Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

