Vision Processing Unit Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Vision Processing Unit Market is expected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2019 to USD 3.2 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 18%.

The Vision Process Unit (VPU) market is driven primarily by the increasing adoption of machine vision systems in consumer electronics, automotive, medical and production as well as various business sectors. A variety of robots with vision capabilities are increasingly being implemented throughout the production and automotive industries for product inspection, quality inspection, and a variety of functions to implement assistance, security and surveillance within various stages of production.

Key Market Players

Key players in the Vision Processing Unit Market include Samsung (South Korea), Movidius (US), Cadence (US), CEVA (US), NXP (The Netherlands), HiSilicon Technologies (China), Google (US), MediaTek (Taiwan).

On the basis of end-use Application, the VPU market has been segmented as follows:

Smartphones

Drones

Cameras

AR/VR

ADAS

On the basis of Vertical, the VPU market has been segmented as follows:

Consumer electronics

Security and surveillance

Automotive

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Vision Processing Unit industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Vision Processing Unit Market Report

1. What was the Vision Processing Unit Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Vision Processing Unit Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Vision Processing Unit Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

