Visual Analytics Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Visual Analytics Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.26 Billion in 2016 to USD 6.51 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20%.

Visual Analytics is the science of analytic reasoning supported by an interactive visual interface. Visual Analytics can be viewed as an integrated approach that combines visualization, human factors and data analysis. Visual analysis methods enable decision makers to combine human flexibility, creativity, and background knowledge with the storage and processing capacity of today’s computers to gain insight into complex problems.

The visual analytics ecosystem comprises vendors, such as IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (US), Tableau Software (US), Microsoft (US), MicroStrategy (US), TIBCO Software (US), Qlik (US), and Alteryx (US).

By Component

Software

Services

By Service

Managed services

Professional services

Consulting services

Deployment and integration

Support and maintenance

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Visual Analytics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Visual Analytics Market Report

1. What was the Visual Analytics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Visual Analytics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Visual Analytics Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

