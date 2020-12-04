Aviation Asset Management Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global aviation asset management market is expected to grow by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.61%. Increasing air passenger traffic and increasing aircraft delivery to various regions are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, aviation asset management plays an important role in airline companies to increase profitability in the long run. Companies operating in the aviation asset management industry provide services such as technology management, rental management, remarketing and trading, and asset valuation. Aviation asset management can be thought of as a service where enterprises provide end-to-end lifecycle management services to many financial institutions, leasing companies, and aircraft operators. The purpose of aviation asset management is to preserve the value of aircraft assets.

The following players are covered in this report:

GE Capital Aviation Services (US)

Boeing (US)

Airbus Group (NL)

Skyworks Capital (US)

Aviation Asset Management Inc (US)

AerCap (NL)

Acumen Aviation (IR)

GA Telesis (US)

BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management (US)

Charles Taylor Aviation Asset Management (UK)

Aviation Asset Management Limited (NZ)

Kestrel Aviation Management (US)

AviaAM Financial Leasing China (CN)

ORIX Aviation (IR)

Aviation Asset Management Market segmentation by Type

Leasing Services

Technical Services

Regulatory Certifications

Aviation Asset Management Market segmentation by Application

Commercial Platforms

MRO Services

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Aviation Asset Management industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Aviation Asset Management Market Report

1. What was the Aviation Asset Management Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Aviation Asset Management Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Aviation Asset Management Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

