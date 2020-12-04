Cloud Security Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global cloud security market size was valued at $4.88 billion in 2016. It is expected to increase at a CAGR of 13% over the forecast period. Cloud computing security, also known as cloud security, incorporates all the planning, policy, and execution controls essential to safeguard and protect application data, infrastructure, and compliance related to the cloud.

Key Market Players

Key industry players such as Symantec Corp., CA Technologies, Intel Corp., TrendMicro, and IBM Corp. use technological alliances, partnerships, and collaborations with other companies to maintain competencies. Upgradation of existing products and new product developments to meet industry demands are also go-to strategies of key market players.

Cloud Security Market Segmentations

Based on application:

Visibility and Risk Assessment

User and Data Governance

Activity Monitoring and Analytics

Threat Protection and Remediation/ Mitigation

Other applications (disaster recovery management and business continuation)

Based on security type:

Perimeter Security

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Others (policy management, operations, and monitoring and response)

Based on the service model:

IaaS

PaaS

SaaS

Based on the organization size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Based on the verticals:

Information

Finance and Insurance

Healthcare and Social Assistance

Retail Trade

Manufacturing

Utilities

Others (transportation and warehousing; arts, entertainment, and recreation; and educational services)

Recent Developments

