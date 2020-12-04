Bactericide Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global agricultural fungicide market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Agricultural fungicides are a group of pesticides used to fight bacterial and fungal infections in crops. Fungicides or fungicides are fungicides, antibiotics, or preservatives used to kill bacteria. Fungicides are used to kill harmful bacteria and do not harm good bacteria. There are many commercially available fungicides used for outdoor and indoor plants. A major factor driving the market growth of agricultural fungicides is the increased incidence of bacterial and fungal infections due to frequently changing weather conditions. Moreover, increasing cultivation of fruits and vegetables worldwide is an important determinant driving market growth, as fruits and vegetables are frequently subjected to bacterial and fungal attacks.

The following players are covered in this report:

Bayer

BASF

Sharda

Adama Agricultural

Syngenta

Nufarm

Dowdupont

FMC

Nippon Soda

Sumitomo Chemical

Bactericide Market segmentation by Type

Disinfectants

Antiseptics

Antibiotics

Others

Bactericide Market segmentation by Application

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Post-harvest

