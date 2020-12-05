Watch Spence vs Garcia Live Stream fReE On ReddIt

Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia are ready to go for Saturday night’s FOX pay-per-view main event from AT&T Stadium in Texas, as both welterweights made weight today

Spence (26-0, 21 KO) will be defending the WBC and IBF title against former two-division titlist Garcia (36-2, 21 KO). Bad Left Hook will be here tomorrow night at 9 pm ET with full coverage for the show, including round-by-round updates for all four fights on the broadcast. Spence weighed in at 146½ for the fight, with Garcia just slightly higher at 146¾, both under the limit of 147.

Both guys looked in great shape and sounded ready to go. “I’ve been 100 percent focused, I’m ready to go come tomorrow night,” Spence said. “He’s a great champion, so beating someone like Danny Garcia means a lot. Me beating him after my accident, beating a guy with that type of resume, and what he’s achieved, I think it’d just be great.

What date will the fight start?

The fight is going to be on Saturday5th December. It beings at 9:00 pm. There will be pre-shows, of course, that fans do not want to miss. Where will the fight be held? The fight is going to be held at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas. This stadium is a multi-purpose arena in Downtown Arlington, Texas and the arena is operated by the Arturo L.A. Arena Company and Anschutz Entertainment Group.

What TV Channel will broadcast the fight?

FOX Pay-Per-View is the only tv channel that will broadcast the Spence vs Garcia fight live. Last month, FOX agreed on a four-year-multi-platform deal with the Premier Boxing Champions. The deal features 10 “marquee “fight nights each year in primetime on the FOX network. The first boxing pay-per-view is the December 5th, Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia fight. Neither one of these fighters has headlined a Pay-Per-View show or fight, but this fight should get a huge push through advertising by FOX. This fight should be one to get the Pay-Per-View for, we think it’s going to be insane and entertaining, to say the least.

ERROL SPENCE JR. RECORD AND BIO

ERROL SPENCE JR. RECORD AND BIO

Nationality: American Born: Long Island, NY Height: 5'9 1/2″ Reach: 72″ Total fights: 26 Record: 26-0, 21 KOs DANNY GARCIA RECORD AND BIO Nationality: American Born: Philadelphia Height: 5'8″ Reach: 68 1/2″ Total fights: 38 Record: 36-2, 21 KOs

Rauf Aghayev Amon Rashidi vs. Gabriel Gutierrez Adrien Taylor vs. William Deets Lindolfo Delgado vs. James Roach Thomas Hill vs. Limberth Ponce Luis Coria vs. Omar Garcia Aaron Morales vs. Fernando Robles Burley Brooks vs. Randy Mast Jose Valenzuela vs. Christian Velez Marsellos Wilder vs. Mark Sanchez How Can I Watch Spence vs Garcia online from outside your country?

Once Fox Sports reads your newly acquired IP, it’ll give you full access to its library as you’re now identified as an American resident. Now you can watch Mikey Garcia vs. Errol Spence Jr. live on Android, iOS, PC, Mac, Apple TV, and Chromecast. Follow the steps below, unblock Fox Sports, and stream Garcia vs. Spence live anywhere: Sign in with a VPN service provider. ExpressVPN is highly recommended. Download and install the VPN application on your Android, iOS, PC, or Mac. Sign in and connect to a US server. Now that you have a US IP address, launch Fox Sports. Enjoy Spence vs. Garcia and the rest of the card live online.

