Consumer IAM Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The consumer IAM market was valued at USD 2007 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 67.05 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% during forecast period.
The Global Consumer IAM Market report provides a holistic assessment of the market during the forecast period. The report consists of an analysis of the various segments and trends and factors playing an important role in the market. These factors; Market dynamics include drivers, limitations, opportunities and challenges that explain the impact of these factors on the market. Drivers and constraints are intrinsic factors, while opportunities and challenges are external factors in the market. The Global Consumer IAM Market study provides an outlook for the market development in terms of revenue over the prognosis period.
Consumer IAM Market Segmentations
Based on component:
- Solutions
- Services
Based on solutions:
- Identity Verification and Authentication
- Identity Governance
- Access and Management Authorization
- Behavioral Analytics
Based on services:
- Integration and Deployment
- Support and Maintenance
- Consulting
Based on deployment mode:
- Cloud
- On-premises
Based on organization size:
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
- Based on vertical:
- BFSI
- Retail and eCommerce
- Public Sector
- Healthcare
- Media and Entertainment
- Telecommunication
- Hospitality
- Education
- Energy and Utilities
- Transportation and Logistics
- Manufacturing
Key Market Players
- CA Technologies
- EmpowerID
- ForgeRock
- IBM Corporation
- Janrain
- Microsoft Corporation
- Okta, Inc.
- Ping Identity Corporation
- com, Inc.
- SAP SE
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Consumer IAM Market Report
- What was the Consumer IAM Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
- What will be the CAGR of Consumer IAM Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Consumer IAM Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
