Global Ambient Lighting Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global ambient lighting market will record a healthy CAGR of 11% in the forecast period 2019-2025. This report contains data for the base year 2018 and the historical year 2017. The rise in market value can be attributed to the surge in demand for ambient lighting due to infrastructure modernization and increased vehicle production.
Global Ambient Lighting Market Segmentations
By Offering
- Hardware
- Lighting Controls
- Software and Services
By Type
- Surface Mounted Lights
- Suspended Lights
- Track Lights
- Strip Lights
- Recessed Lights
By End User
- Residential
- Hospitality and Retail
- Healthcare
- Industrial
- Office Building
- Automotive
Global Ambient Lighting Market: Competitive Landscape
Some of the prominent players in the Ambient lighting market include Phillips Lighting Holding B.V., General Electric Company, OSRAM Licht AG, Cree, Inc., and Acuity Brands, Inc., Bridgelux, Inc., Energy Focus, Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd, TCP International Holdings Ltd. and Thorn Lighting.
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Global Ambient Lighting Market Report
- What was the Global Ambient Lighting Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
- What will be the CAGR of Global Ambient Lighting Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Global Ambient Lighting Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
