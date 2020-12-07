Global Mass Flow Controller Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The Global Mass Flow Controller Market is expected to have USD 1.2 billion in 2017 and grow at CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The main factors driving the growth of the market are contracts and contracts, development strategies such as product launch and development, partnerships and expansion, implemented by players active in the Mass Flow Controller market.

The overall market is driving the growing demand for low flow mass flow controllers for a variety of critical applications in industries such as medical and pharmaceutical. Organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product development, expansion, partnerships, contracts and contracts, and acquisitions will further promote the growth of this market.

A few major players of the Mass Flow Controller market are HORIBA (Japan), Sensirion (Switzerland), Alicat Scientific (U.K), Sierra (U.S.), and MKS (U.S.), among others.

Global Mass Flow Controller Market Segmentations

By Type:

Direct

Indirect

By Material Type:

Stainless Steel

Exotic Alloys

Others (Bronze and Brass)

By Media Type:

Gas

Liquid

Others (Vapor)

By Flow Rate:

Low Flow Rate

Medium Flow Rate

High Flow Rate

By Connectivity Technology:

Analog

PROFIBUS

RS-485

ProfiNet

Foundation Fieldbus

EtherCAT

EtherNet IP

Modbus RTU

Modbus TCP/IP

DeviceNet

By Application:

Catalyst Research

Gas Chromatography

Spray & Coating Processes

Fluid & Gas Processing and Control

Fuel Cell

Solar Cell

Heat Treating

By End-Use Industry:

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Semiconductors

Food & Beverages

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Metals & Mining

