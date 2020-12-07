Business Jet Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global business jet market size was valued at $2357 billion with 703 jets delivered in 2018. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 3% over the forecast period. Factors such as continued wealth creation in mature markets and increasing business aviation penetration in emerging economies are expected to drive growth. The emergence of new and technologically advanced aircraft models is expected to further accelerate growth. Emerging economies around the world are expected to see increasing demand for business jets as adoption converges to a mature market level. Industry participants are driving overall demand by offering full aircraft ownership to customers by introducing new business models, for example partial ownership.

A full report of Business Jet Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/business-jet-market/25177/#ert_pane1-0

Business Jet Market Segmentations

By point of sale

OEM

Aftermarket

By Aircraft Type

Light

Mid-sized

Large

Airliner

End Use

Private

Operator

By System

OEM Systems

Aftermarket Systems

By Range

Less than 3,000 NM

3,000–5,000 NM

More than 5,000 NM

Key Market Players

Major players operating in the business jet market include Bombardier (Canada), Embraer (Brazil), Textron, Inc. (US), Gulfstream (US), Airbus (Netherlands), and Boeing (US), among others. Startups such as Eviation Aircraft, Zunum Aero, and XTI aircraft are some of the companies focusing on launching and commercializing their business jets before 2025.

Get Sample Copy of Business Jet Market : https://www.orionmarketreports.com/business-jet-market/25177/#ert_pane1-1

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Business Jet Market Report

What was the Business Jet Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Business Jet Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Business Jet Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.orionmarketreports.com/business-jet-market/25177/#ert_pane1-2

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404