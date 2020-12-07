Voice Analytics Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Voice Analytics Market size expected to grow from USD 657 million in 2019 to USD 1,597 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19%.

Factors such as the increased need to extract insights from customer interactions, increased demand to monitor agent performance, and increased interest in risk and fraud detection are expected to drive the market growth. It is also expected to create ample opportunities for speech analytics solution providers as AI’s greater impact, improved personal experiences, and increased adoption of cloud-based solutions.

The voice analytics market comprises major solution providers, such as Verint Systems (US), NICE (Israel), Avaya (US), ThoughtSpot (US), Uniphore (India), Calabrio (US), Talkdesk (US), RankMiner (US), VoiceBase (US), Beyond Verbal (Israel), VoiceSense (Israel),

Based on Deployment Mode, the market has been segmented as follows:

On-premises

Cloud

Based on Organization Sizes, the voice analytics market has been segmented as follows:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Voice Analytics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Voice Analytics Market Report

1. What was the Voice Analytics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Voice Analytics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Voice Analytics Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

