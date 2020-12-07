Aircraft Sensors Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The aircraft sensors market was worth USD 1.77 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.65 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period.

The aircraft’s sensors provide feedback on various aircraft conditions such as temperature and pressure, so they play an important role in providing accurate data for takeoff and landing of aircraft as well as safe and effective flight times. Controls the wings, flaps, and more.

Key Market Players

The major vendors in the aircraft sensors market include Honeywell International, Inc. (US), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Ametek, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Meggitt PLC (UK), Safran S.A. (France), Woodward Inc. (US), Thales Group (France), and Zodiac Aerospace (France). These players are engaged in securing contracts to increase the sale of aircraft sensors.

Aircraft Sensors Market Segmentations

On the basis of platform

Fixed-wing Aircraft

Rotary-wing Aircraft

UAVs

eVTOL

On the basis of sensor type

Temperature Sensors

Force Sensors

Torque Sensors

Speed Sensors

Position & Displacement Sensors

Others

On the basis of application

Engines

Doors & Slides

Cabin & Cargo Environmental Controls

Flight Decks & Flight Control

Landing Gears, Wheels & Breaks

Fuel, Hydraulic & Pneumatic Systems

On the basis of connectivity

Wired

Wireless

On the basis of fit

OEM

Aftermarket

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Aircraft Sensors Market Report

What was the Aircraft Sensors Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Aircraft Sensors Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Aircraft Sensors Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

