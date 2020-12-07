Global Access Control Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global access control system market size is expected to grow from $8.6 billion in 2020 to $12.8 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Growing awareness of home security systems, continued technological advances, and increasing deployment of wireless security systems are key factors driving the growth of the access control market.

Key Market Players

The major players included in access control market are identified by competitive benchmarking of all the vendors offering their products and services. This benchmarking is based on product portfolio, industry experience, geographical coverage, recent developments, and business strategy. The key players are ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden), Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands), Allegion PLC (Ireland), NEC Corporation (Japan), Tyco International PLC (Ireland), Honeywell Security Group (US), Bosch Security Systems Inc. (Germany), Gunnebo AB (Sweden), Crossmatch Technologies Inc. (US), and NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (US). These players comprise nearly 65-70% of the total access control market.

Global Access Control Market Segmentations

By technology, the market is segmented into authentication systems, detection systems, alarm panels, communication devices, and perimeter security system.

Authentication system is further segmented into biometric, card-based, touch screen and keypads, door contacts, intruder alarm systems. The detection system is further segmented into motion detector, glass break detector, and door/window sensor. Perimeter security systems are further segmented into free standing perimeter security and buried perimeter security.

By application, the market is segmented into homeland security, commercial, industrial, and residential. Homeland security is further segmented into defense and government buildings. Commercial is further segmented into airports, financial institutions, healthcare, telecommunication, and stadiums.

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Global Access Control Market Report

What was the Global Access Control Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Global Access Control Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Global Access Control Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

