Volumetric Display Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Volumetric Display Market size was valued at USD 135.5 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28%.

Volumetric display is a graphic display device that forms a visual representation of an object in three physical dimensions, unlike a flat image on a conventional screen that simulates depth through various visual effects. Unique properties of volumetric displays include 360-degree viewing, convergence and acceptance signal agreement, and a unique 3D format that enables new user interface technologies.

Some of the major companies present in the market are 3DIcon Corporation (U.S.), LightSpace Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Voxon (U.S.), Holografika Kft. (Hungary), Zebra Imaging (U.S.), Holoxica (U.K.), Burton Inc. (Japan), LEIA Inc. (U.S.), Seekway Technologies (China), Alioscopy (France). and others.

Display Type Outlook

Static-volume display

Swept-volume display

End-use Outlook

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Media, Communication, & Entertainment

Education & Training

Others (Oil & Gas, Mining, etc.)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Volumetric Display industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Volumetric Display Market Report

1. What was the Volumetric Display Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Volumetric Display Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Volumetric Display Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

