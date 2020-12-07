Ball Valve Market Size, Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The Global Ball Valve Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 11.4% during 2019-2025. The ball valve is a type of quarter-turn valve with pivoting, perforated and hollow balls that can control the flow through it. Durable, reliable, works well, and closes securely even with long-term use. For control applications, this superior quality makes it the best choice. Ball valves are of various types such as full port, reduction port, V port, cavity filler, trunnion and multi-port.

The following players are covered in this report:

By Type:

Trunnion Mounted Ball Valve

Floating ball valve

Rising stem ball valve

By Size Standard:

Up to 1 inch

1-6 inches

6-25 inches

25 to 50 inches

50 or more

By End User:

Oil gas

Water and wastewater treatment

Energy and power

Food and beverage

chemistry

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Ball Valve industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Ball Valve Market Report

What was the Ball Valve Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Ball Valve Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Ball Valve Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

