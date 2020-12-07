Nutraceutical Excipient Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The global nutraceutical excipients market is expected to record a 7.5% CAGR over the forecast period (2019-2025). Nutraceutical excipients are inert substances formulated with active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for volume increase formulations containing potent active ingredients. These excipients are used in pharmaceutical grade and standardized dietary supplements. The rapid increase in medical costs has a major impact on the nutraceutical excipients market. Nutraceutical products are unstable to alkaline pH, oxygen, heat and light, and high humidity. Nutraceutical excipients such as coatings, flavors, disintegrants, lubricants, binders, fillers and thinners help control the unstable properties of nutraceuticals. It also has a wide particle size distribution, poor flow and poor bulk density. Nutraceutical excipients are used as binders in tablets that help stabilize the active ingredients in the formulation. Nutraceutical excipients are used as a different form of supplement. Capsules, liquid syrup, powders and tablets.

The following players are covered in this report:

Eastman Chemical Corporation

P&G Chemicals

Avantor Performance Materials

LLC

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Roquette

Huntsman Corporation

FMC Corporation

Lubrizol Corporation

Colorcon Inc.

JRS Pharma

Valeant

Nutraceutical Excipient Market segmentation by Type

Fillers & diluents

Binders

Coating agents

Disintegrants

Lubricants

Flavoring agent

Nutraceutical Excipient Market segmentation by Application

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Amino acids & proteins

Minerals

Vitamins

Omega-3 fatty acids

