Data Monetization Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

Data monetization is the process of transforming vast amounts of unstructured enterprise data into valuable insights for creating economic value or service exchange. Data monetization is the use of data assets to create value for an organization. Monetization can be done in two ways: indirect and direct. The large amounts of data generated can be packaged into data products and sold (direct monetized) or processed (indirect monetized) to extract insights, and can be used to support business decisions. The data monetization market is expanding as the amount of data increases across multiple industries. Monetization of data has realized the significant financial value of any organization’s data. This has created a niche for data monetization in the global market. The data monetization market is expected to reach US$708.86 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 21% over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

Accenture Plc.

Adstra

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Gemalto NV

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Comviva

Monetize

Reltio

SAP SE

Data Monetization Market Segmentations

Based on component:

Tools

Services

Based on data type:

Consumer data

Product data

Financial data

Supplier data

Based on business function:

Sales and marketing

Supply chain management

Operations

Finance

Others (R&D, HR, and Legal)

Based on deployment type:

On-premises

Cloud

Based on organization size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Based on vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunication

Consumer Goods and Retail

Information Technology (IT)

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others (Government and Defense, Travel and Hospitality, and Education)

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Data Monetization Market Report

What was the Data Monetization Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Data Monetization Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Data Monetization Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

