Warehouse Robotic Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Warehouse Robotics Market was valued at USD 3,580.32 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 6,858.05 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11%,

Warehouse robotics refers to the use of automated robots and special software used to transport materials, perform various tasks, streamline or automate the entire warehouse process. In recent years, robotics has gained significant importance in supply chains, distribution centers and warehouse management circles, and continues to play an important role in warehouse automation.

Major Players

Type

Industrial Robots

Sortation Systems

Conveyors

Palletizers

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)

Mobile Robots (AGVs and AMRs)

