Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global enhanced oil recovery market size is projected to reach USD 59.4 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 43.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

A major factor driving the global oil recovery enhanced market is the widening gap between global oil demand and production. In addition, increasing demand for crude oil, increasing recovery rates, increasing the number of mature oil wells, encouraging government regulations and programs to produce adequate infrastructure, and strengthening technologies for oil production are also driving the market. However, environmental issues such as salt-water pollution and falling crude oil costs may limit the growth of the enhanced oil recovery market.

Key Market Players

Eminent players operating across the enhanced oil recovery market include Baker Hughes Schlumberger, Halliburton, Total, National Aluminum Company, ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum, Statoil, Lukoil, Chevron, British Petroleum, Kinder Morgan, Exxon Mobil, Denbury Resources, Royal Dutch Shell, Husky Energy, Praxair Technology, Wintershall, China National Petroleum Corporation, Titan Oil Recovery, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy and ADNOC.

Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Segmentations

Technology Outlook

Thermal

CO2 Injection

Chemical

Others

Application Outlook

Onshore

Offshore

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Report

What was the Enhanced Oil Recovery Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Enhanced Oil Recovery Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Enhanced Oil Recovery Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

