Agriculture Drones Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The agricultural drone market was estimated at $9.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period. North America and Europe are the largest and most developed markets for the adoption of innovative technologies in agriculture, and South America has the greatest growth potential in this market. The presence of a large portion of the agricultural area with fragmented reserves in Asia, especially India, limits the potential growth of the agricultural drones market during the forecast period.

Drones are a moving innovative technology that can change the way farmers manage their operations. This technology is ultimately expected to become as widespread as tractors. Among other uses, drones can determine if crops have enough water or collect data that can be used to find leaks in irrigation systems.

Key Market Players

D Robotics, Aerovironment Inc., Aeryon Labs, AGCO Corporation, Ageagle, Agribotix, Airogisitic, Autocopter Corp, BlueSKy, Boeing, Delair-Tech, Denel Dynamics, DJI, Draganflyer, Drone, Agro, Dronedeploy, Eagle UAV Services, FT Sistemas, Google, GoPro, Honeycomb Corporation, HUVRData, LLC, Intel, Israel Aerospace Industries, L-3 Communications, Parrot SA, Precisionhawk, RUAG Aerospace, Skycatch, Trimble Navigation Limited, Ursula Agriculture, Yahama, Yuneec

Agriculture Drones Market Segmentations

By Product

Hardware

Rotary Blade

Fixed Wing

Hybrid

Software

By Application

Precision Agriculture

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Irrigation

Precision Fish Farming

Others

