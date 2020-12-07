Global Indapamide Market Size, Growth & Industry Report to 2026

Global indapamide market is estimated to grow significantly at a CAGR of over 2.0% during the forecast period. A significant rise in the incidences of high blood pressure (hypertension) and congestive heart failure is primarily contributing to the growth of the market. High blood pressure affects approximately a third of the adult population across the globe and is the most common cause of CVD-related mortalities. As per the data published by the American Health Association (AHA) in January 2018, 103 million US adults were suffering from high blood pressure, which is nearly half of all adults in the US.

The global indapamide market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on the product, the market is bifurcated into 1.25 mg indapamide and 2.5 mg indapamide. Among these, the market for 1.25 mg medicine held a significant market share owing to the extensive application of the drug in treating high blood pressure or hypertension. Based on the application, the market is segmented into high blood pressure, heart failure, and others. The high blood pressure segment is projected to have a significant share in the market. Growing incidence of hypertension is contributing to the segmental growth as indapamide drugs are significantly used to treat hypertension while reducing the risk of developing serious heart conditions.

Market Segmentation

Global Indapamide Market by Product

1.25 MG

2.5 MG

Global Indapamide Market by Application

High Blood Pressure

Heart Failure

Others

Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East Africa

Company Profiles

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Apotex Inc.

BioindustriaL.I.M. S.p.A.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Grupo Azevedos

Krka Group

