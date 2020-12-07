Occupancy Sensor Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The Global Occupancy Sensor Market is valued at USD 1,845.3 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 4,507.2 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2026. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate for the following reasons: Adoption of new technologies from emerging economies such as China, India and Malaysia, and increasing R&D activity for the development of new sensors by local market participants. if crops have enough water or collect data that can be used to find leaks in irrigation systems.

Key Market Players

Legrand (France), Schneider Electric (France), Eaton (Ireland), Johnson Controls (US), Signify (Netherlands), Actuity Brands (US), Leviton Manufacturing (US), Lutron Electronics (US), Honeywell (US), Hubbell Incorporated (US), Texas Instruments (US), OSRAM LICHIT AG (Germany), SIEMENS (Germany), Alan Manufacturing (US), Enerlites (US), Functional Devices (US), Crestron Electronics (US), Hager Group (Germany), Brück Electronic (Germany), and Pyrotech- Tempsens Group (India).

Occupancy Sensor Market Segmentations

By Technology:

Passive Infrared (PIR)

Ultrasonic

Dual Technology (Passive Infrared + Ultrasonic)

Other Technologies

By Building Type:

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

By Network Connectivity:

Wired

Wireless

By Operation:

Indoor Operation

Outdoor Operation

By Coverage Area:

Less than 89°

90–179°

180–360°

By Application:

Lighting Systems

HVAC Systems

Security & Surveillance Systems

Others

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Occupancy Sensor Market Report

What was the Occupancy Sensor Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Occupancy Sensor Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Occupancy Sensor Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

