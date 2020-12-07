Water Filters Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Water Filters Market is estimated to be USD 10.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 14.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6%.

The Water Filters market is defined as the market for devices used to decontaminate water from harmful substances, chemicals, pathogens, microbes and other dissolved solids and make them portable.

Key Market Players

Companies such as Eaton Corporation (US), Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (France), Veolia (France), Dow Water & Process Solutions (US), EvoQua Water Technologies (US), Mann-Hummel (Germany), Pall Corporation (US), Pentair PLC (UK), and Lydall Industrial Filtration (US)

By Technology

UV

RO

Gravity Based

By Distribution Channel

Retail Sales

Direct Sales

Online

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Water Filters industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Water Filters Market Report

1. What was the Water Filters Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Water Filters Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Water Filters Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

