Global Automotive Sensors Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The automotive sensors market is projected to grow from USD 24.5 billion in 2020 to USD 40.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR 10% between 2019 and 2025.

The miniaturization of the middle-class population and the increase in disposable income are driving the growth of the automotive sensor market. The company offers a wide variety of automotive and commercial vehicle sensors designed to monitor passenger compartments, vehicle powertrain, exhaust gases, speed and suspension, and more. There are many applications included in automotive sensors, such as measurement location, exhaust temperature, angular speed, pressure, torque, flexible fuel configuration, long distance and ambient gas concentration, engine oil quality, short distance and measurement. Other. These applications are widely used among enterprises as they provide the highest flexibility to meet the customer’s automotive supply and quality requirements. On October 26, 2017, Cypress Semiconductor Corp announced that Denso Corp will support the latest automotive stereo vision sensors for advanced driver assistance systems to improve vehicle safety. With this section of detecting obstacles on the road using image processing technology.

Global Automotive Sensors Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automotive-sensors-4-market/33191/#ert_pane1-0

Key Market Players

Key Market Segments

By Type

Temperature Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Motion Sensors

Speed Sensors

Gas Sensors

By Application

Powertrain

Chassis

Body Electronics

Safety & Security

Telematics

