Global Plastic Bottles Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global plastic bottles market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4.5% during the forecast period. Rising consumers’ awareness regarding sustainable products has led the demand for 100% recycled products. As a result, a range of new launches has reported for completely recyclable plastic bottles. The major brands are investing in highly sustainable plastic options to minimize the use of virgin plastic, allowing the creation of a circular economy for plastics. Companies that recently launched fully recyclable plastic bottles include Diageo plc, Unilever plc, Nestlé S.A., and the Coca Cola Co. As consumers are increasingly preferring highly sustainable products, these companies are taking advantage of this opportunity by launching 100% recyclable bottles. Hence, this initiative could support the company to increase sales of its completely recyclable packaged brands.

Request a Free Sample of our Global Plastic Bottles Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/plastic-bottles-market

In June 2020, Diageo North America declared that its Seagram’s 7 Crown bottles, iconic blended American whiskey will be developed from 100% recycled plastic. This initiative is a first for Diageo and the brand. It is developed with a long commitment to make packaging more sustainable. The company will remove virgin plastic from Seagram’s 7 Crown bottles across all its Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) formats including 200ml, 375ml, 1.75l, and 750ml. This move will decrease the use of virgin plastic by nearly 1000 tons per year.

In May 2020, Nestlé Waters revealed its first 100% recycled plastic water bottle to reinforce its commitment to sustainability in Spain. New 1-liter water bottle of Nestlé Aquarel has three attractive designs that include messages to encourage people for recycling. The introduction of this new product is a part of the Nestlé Waters’ commitment which include that all bottles of mineral water, which are already 100% recyclable, will consist of a large percentage of recycled plastic. Therefore, it is the first bottle developed from 100% recycled PET plastic and is launched in the Spanish market. The company declared that in the coming months, they will continue to widen the use of recycled plastic in other major formats in its portfolio.

In October 2019, Dove launched new initiatives to leverage the progress of the global beauty industry to address plastic waste. Dove initiatives will create an enduring massive impact, decreasing the utilization of virgin plastic by over 20,500 tonnes annually. It has decided for long-term initiatives instead of one-off limited editions to ensure a greater and sustained impact. This is a part of Unilever’s recently announced goals on plastic. Dove will commence to introduce new 100% recycled plastic (PCR) bottles, in Europe and North America by the end of 2019. These bottles will be used across all ranges (Baby Dove, Dove, and Dove Men+Care).

A full Report of Global Plastic Bottles Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/plastic-bottles-market

Global Plastic Bottles Market- Segmentation

By Raw Material

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Others

By Application

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Household

Others

Global Plastic Bottles Market– Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

AG Poly Packs Pvt. Ltd.

Alpha Packaging

Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG

Altium Packaging

Amcor plc

BERICAP Holding GmbH

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Chemco Group of Companies

Comar, LLC

Cospack America Corp.

Gerresheimer AG

Gil Plastic Products Ltd.

Graham Packaging Co.

Greiner Packaging GmbH

Hitech Group

Ningbo Jazz Packaging Co., Ltd.

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

ESILUX NV

Star Plastic Industries

Takemoto Packaging. Inc.

Unilever Group

YuHuan Kang-Jia Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Zhenghao Plastic & Mold Co., Ltd.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/plastic-bottles-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404