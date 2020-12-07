Global Depth Filtration Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global depth filtration market is anticipated to showcase a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The depth filter is a filter having no specified pore size or structure. Due to a random matrix or structure, it creates a tortuous path through the filter; in-depth filter particles are trapped or adsorbed both inside and on the filter. The depth filters have different applications including essential oil clarification, haze removal in distilled spirits, bulk chemical production, and large volume parenteral solutions among others. Haze filtration, retention levels, void volume, and high purity grades are the key properties of the depth filters.

Technological innovation plays an important role in the launch of new depth filters. Eaton Corp., Merck KGaA, PallCorp., Sartorius AG, GE Healthcare, 3M Co., Parker Hannifin Corp., ErtelAlsop, Amazon Filters Ltd., Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, and so on are among the key players operating in the global depth filtration market. Market players are making huge investments in new technologies to improve the functioning of the depth filters. In addition, key players of the depth filtration market have adopted a partnership growth strategy to gain easy access to the local market. Partnership with the local players has enabled them to offer rapid delivery of the depth filters along with availing benefits such as cost-efficiency. Market players have been availing patents for their new depth filters, which offers protection for their novel designs.

Global Depth Filtration Market Segmentation

By Media Type

Activated Carbon

Diatomaceous Earth

Cellulose

Perlite

By Product Type

Cartridge Filters

Capsule Filters

Others

By End-User

Food and Beverage Industry

Chemical, Fine and Specialty Chemical Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Other Industry

Global Depth Filtration Market – Segment by Region

North America

The US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

3M Co.

Allied Filter Systems, Ltd.

Amazon Filters, Ltd.

Clariance Technique

Cytiva (GE Healthcare Life Sciences)

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Eaton Corp.

ErtelAlsop

Filtrox AG

Graver Technologies, LLC

Gusmer Enterprises, Inc.

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Microfilt India Pvt. Ltd.

Pall Corp. (A Division of Danaher Corp.)

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Porvair Filtration Group

Repligen Corp.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Sartorius AG

