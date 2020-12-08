Embedded Security Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The embedded security market is anticipated to witness a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Embedded security is used to protect the software and services running on embedded systems from the internal or external attack. The rising trend of IoT to seamlessly connect, interact, and exchange information between billions of digital devices, services, and other physical objects is creating the demand for embedded security. Cryptographic algorithms and hardware architecture for extremely low power memory and processing requirements trusted platform module, and standardized security protocol among others are the vital building blocks for the embedded security for the IoT devices. The key market players are engaged in launching new products to keep pace with respect to the market demand.

A full report of Embedded Security Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/embedded-security-market

For instance, in April 2020, Sectigo entered into a partnership with Infineon Technologies AG to provide automated certificate provisioning for Infineon’s OPTIGA Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 using Sectigo IoT Identity Manager. The IoT integration within devices work on data locally and offer to automate corrective responses and can be utilized to store data on the cloud for getting better business insights for better decision making. By utilizing IoT integration service, enterprises can track the activity on their personal devices, monitor data, and identify web activities which the workers in the enterprise are not authorized to do. To make an effective business decision with improved visibility and enhanced control over the workplace, the utility of workplace management solution is increasing thereby, driving the growth of the global embedded security market.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/embedded-security-market

Furthermore, the huge adoption of wearable devices in healthcare increases the demand for embedded security, which in turn is driving the market growth. Fitness trackers, sensors, smartwatches, and virtual reality and augmented reality headsets are the major wearables that make use of IoT in their functioning. IoT in medical devices involves interaction and synchronization between machine to machine and connectivity to a cloud platform through which data generated by devices is collected, stored and analyzed. The collected information is of critical nature which needs to be secured thus creating the need for embedded security, which in turn is driving the global embedded security market.

Global Embedded Security Market Segmentation

By Component Type

Hardware

Software and Service

By Application

Authentication

Payment

Content Protection

Others

By End-User

Automotive

Healthcare

IT & Telecomm

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Others

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/embedded-security-market

Global Embedded Security Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ESCRYPT GmbH

IDEMIA Group

Infineon Technologies AG

Intellias, Ltd.

Karamba Security, Ltd.

McAfee, LLC

Microchip Technology, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Rambus, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sectigo, Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Thales Group

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404