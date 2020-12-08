Global Fertility Supplements Market Size, Growth & Industry Report to 2026

The global fertility supplement market is estimated to grow significantly CAGR during the forecast period. The rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle among men and women across the globe is a key factor responsible for the declining fertility rate among the population is anticipated to drive the growth of the global fertility supplement market. The most common type of male infertility is idiopathic infertility and infertility due to varicocele. The excessive consumption of alcohol and smoking is considered one of the major factors that affect fertility in women.

The excessive drinking of alcohol leads to a harmful effect on fertility and also increases the time length for the women to get pregnant. Female smokers have an earlier onset of menopause by approximately one to four years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the smoking prevalence among women in the US was accounted to be 12% in 2018, increased from 11.7% in 2015. The smoking of tobacco damages the ovaries and increases the chances of infertility among women.

Being overweight or underweight is one of the factors that affect hormone production and affects the ovulation process. The accurate weight of women is required to increase the frequency of ovulation. Although, due to improper diet, women are suffering from irregular ovulation periods. Along with this, the inaccurate diet and eating habits lead to several diseases that indirectly affect the fertility of women. The women with a high body fat intend to produce too much estrogen and that causes an increase in infertility among the women. Similarly, a woman with less body fat produces insufficient estrogen, and this interferes with the menstrual cycle.

Global Fertility Supplements Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Natural

Synthetic

By End-Use

Women

Men

By Distribution Channel

OTC

Prescribed

Global Fertility Supplements Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

