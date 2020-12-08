Ankylosing Spondylitis Treatment Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

The global ankylosing spondylitis treatment market is projected to exhibit considerable growth during the forecast period (2020-2026). Ankylosing spondylitis is an inflammatory disease that leads to the fusion of some small bones of the spine (vertebrae) making the spine less flexible. The rising geriatric population is expected to be a major cause responsible for ankylosing spondylitis. The rising focus of the players operating in the ankylosing spondylitis market towards investment in R&D of drugs for its treatment along with increasing FDA approvals is expected to be the key factor contributing towards the growth of the market across the globe. AbbVie, Inc., Allergen Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi SA, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Endo Health Solutions, Inc., and so on are the major players operating in the global ankylosing spondylitis treatment market.

These market players are making a hefty investment in their R&D sector to perform drug development for the launch of new and advanced drugs for the treatment of this disorder. For instance, in October 2019, Novartis International AG, a pharmaceutical company had received approval from European Commission (EC) to perform the up-titration of Cosentyx (secukinumab) to 300 mg for patients with active ankylosing spondylitis. The approval is based on data from MEASURE 3, a three-year study that identified the efficacy and tolerability of Cosentyx in ankylosing spondylitis patients.

In August 2019, Eli Lilly and Company, an American pharmaceutical company had received the US FDA approval for Taltz (ixekizumab) injection 80 mg/mL for the treatment of adults with active ankylosing spondylitis, also known as radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (r-axSpA). Taltz (ixekizumab) injection 80 mg/mL is the third indication of the Talz which was approved for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adult patients and then approved in December 2017 for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis.

In August 2019, AbbVie’s Pharmaceutical, a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, had received US FDA approval for RINVOQ (upadacitinib). RINVOQ (upadacitinib) is a 15 mg, once-daily oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis. In December 2019, RINVOQ (upadacitinib) is proved to be effective in a Phase 2/3 trial shows for the treatment of adults with active ankylosing spondylitis who failed to respond to or are not eligible for non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs),.

Current Market Trends Covered in the Market Report.

North America is anticipated to hold a major market share during the forecast period.

The rising awareness among people related to the treatment of the ankylosing spondylitis.

Partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches – key drivers of competition in the market.

Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Treatment Market Segmentation

By Drug

Secukinumab

Adalimumab

Golimumab

Infliximab

Etanercept

Certolizumab Pegol

Other

Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Treatment Market Segmentation by region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

AbbVie, lnc.

Allergen, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb, Co.

Cadila Healthcare, Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Endo Health Solutions, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

Ferring B.V.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Sanofi S.A.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

