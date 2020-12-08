Global Prazosin Market Size, Growth and Industry Report To 2020-2026

Global prazosin market is estimated to exhibit a negative CAGR of around 2% during the forecast period. Though the rise in CVDs due to high BP, increasing patient pool, and increasing awareness toward mental care are some of the positive factors for the growth of the market. However, due to the presence of alternative drugs, discontinuation of prazosin manufacturing by companies in the last decade, unfavorable reimbursement policies for the branded drug in medical insurance, and side effects associated with the drugs, the market is expected to show a negative growth rate during the forecast period.

The global prazosin market is segmented on the basis of its application into cardiovascular disease, neurological syndromes, prostate disorders, and kidney disorders. It is majorly used for cardiovascular disease that is used to relieve hypertension/high BP due to which it will hold the largest market share.

The companies which are contributing to the growth of the global prazosin market include Pfizer Inc., Mylan N.V., Merk KGaA, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc., and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by adopting various strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition to stay competitive in the market.

Market Segmentation

Global Prazosin Market by Application

Cardiovascular Disease(CVD)

Neurological Syndromes

Prostate Disorders

Kidney Disorders

Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Apotex Inc.

Axon Medchem LLC

Cayman Chemical Co.

Johnlee Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

NovitiumPharma

Pfizer Inc.

R&D Systems Inc.

Renata Ltd.

