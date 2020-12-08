Japan Indapamide Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Japan indapamide market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 1.7% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising number of hypertension and diabetes patients in the country. As per the IDF, in 2019, the total cases of diabetes in adults were 7.4 million, which accounted for nearly 7.9% of the total adult population in the country. The factors that are contributing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes include the presence of a significant obese population. As per the World Bank, between 1997 and 2016, in Japan, the prevalence of obesity, male (% of male population ages 18+) increased substantially from 1.6% to 4.8%. As per the National Health Service (NHS), individuals with hypertension were found to have a risk of more than 70% of developing type 2 diabetes. Therefore, it is expected that a significant number of diabetes patients may also have hypertension in the country which may increase the possibility of severe conditions, including heart failure and kidney diseases. This, in turn, will likely drive the demand for indapamide in the country.

Request a Free Sample of our Japan Indapamide Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/japan-indapamide-market

Japan indapamide market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on the product, the market is bifurcated into 1.25 mg and 2.5 mg. Among these, the market for 1.25 mg medicine held a significant market share owing to the extensive application of the drug in treating high blood pressure or hypertension. Based on the application, the market is segmented into high blood pressure, heart failure, and others. The high blood pressure segment is projected to have a significant share in the market. Growing incidence of hypertension is contributing to market growth as indapamide drugs are significantly used to treat hypertension while reducing the risk of developing serious heart conditions.

A full Report of Japan Indapamide Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/japan-indapamide-market

Japan Indapamide Market Segmentation

By Product

1.25 MG

2.5 MG

By Application

High Blood Pressure

Heart Failure

Others

Company Profiles

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Sandoz International GmbH

Sanofi S.A.

Shandong Yinfeida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Supra Chemicals

Suzhou Lixin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/japan-indapamide-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404