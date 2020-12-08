Water Treatment Chemicals Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Water Treatment Chemicals Market is projected to grow from USD 42.23 Billion in 2017 to USD 56.57 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6%

The growing demand for chemically treated water in various end-use industries is expected to drive the growth of the global Water Treatment Chemicals market during the forecast period. Increasing environmental and climate issues, growing global population and aging infrastructure are expected factors to revitalize the water treatment chemicals market during the forecast period.

The water treatment chemicals market includes raw material suppliers, manufacturers, and end users of water treatment chemicals. BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), Solenis LLC (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), and Kemira OYJ (Finland)

Water Treatment Chemicals Market, by Type:

Coagulants & Flocculants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

Biocides & Disinfectants

Chelating Agents

Anti-foaming Agents

pH Adjusters & Stabilizers

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Water Treatment Chemicals industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report

1. What was the Water Treatment Chemicals Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Water Treatment Chemicals Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Water Treatment Chemicals Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

